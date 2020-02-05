US stocks on pace for biggest spike since August as coronavirus fears settle

Reuters Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening of the market in New York City

US stocks shrugged off coronavirus worries in Tuesday trading, with all three major indices notching healthy gains for the second day in a row.

The S&P 500 is on pace for its biggest gain since August, while the Nasdaq Composite leaped to a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped as much as 500 points, with ExxonMobil the only company in the 30-stock index to fall in Tuesday trading.

Here’s how the major indices are performing as of 1:10 p.m. ET Tuesday:

The S&P 500 jumped 1.7% to 3,303.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.7% to 28,868.64.

The Nasdaq Composite leaped 2% to 9,457.02.

Gold slumped as much as 1.8%, while the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 1.60%.

Oil rose as much as 3%, breaching the $US50 psychological level after sinking on Monday.

Back-to-back Tesla rallies helped the Nasdaq index notch its new high. The automaker jumped as much as 21% in early Tuesday trading after posting a similar surge the previous trading session. Billionaire investor and Tesla bull Ron Baron said in an interview with CNBC that the company could post $US1 trillion in revenue in the next decade and still have room to grow.

“You’re looking at the very start of what’s going to happen with Tesla,” he said. Baron holds more than 1.6 million Tesla shares, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The second day of major gains for US equities follows market turmoil in China. The country’s CSI 300 index fell as much as 9.1% for its worst tumble in nearly 13 years as contingencies for curbing the Wuhan virus prompted factory shutdowns and several travel bans. Chinese markets had been closed since January 23 for an extended Lunar New Year holiday. The Shanghai index pared some losses in Tuesday trading.

The outbreak is set to knock 1.6 percentage points from China’s first-quarter gross domestic product, but global economic growth should still accelerate from 2019 to 2020, Goldman Sachs wrote in a Monday note. Weaker spending from Chinese tourists and decreased exports to the country will spill over into Thailand, Taiwan, and Korea in the near term, the bank added.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow noted on Tuesday that the outbreak could curb US exports planned for China. The purchases are a key element of the phase-one trade deal signed in January, and slower-than-expected buying activity could ignite new pressures between the two countries, experts told Business Insider.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







Coronavirus fallout ‘certainly ruined the environment’ for market bulls, hedge fund billionaire David Tepper says









GOLDMAN SACHS: Crowding in Big Tech is hitting dot-com bubble levels – but don’t expect a similar implosion









John Huber’s portfolio gained 55% in 2019 thanks to a hyper-concentrated approach to stock-picking. Here are 5 books he says helped sharpen his strategy.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.