Here's the top reason why US stocks aren't in bubble territory, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee

US stocks are not in bubble territory because 94% of retail inflows since 2008 have gone into bonds, not stocks, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee highlighted in a note on Monday.

Just $US183 billion of retail money has flowed into the stock market since 2008, according to Lee.

“Can stocks be in a ‘bubble’ if 94% of investor inflows are into bonds?” Lee asked.

US stocks are set to perform “surprisingly well” over the next decade, in part because there is “no bubble in stocks,” Fundstrat’s Tom Lee said in a note on Monday.

Even after the S&P 500’s rally of 16% to record highs in 2020 amid a global pandemic, investors will likely see further gains in stocks because since 2008, 94% of retail fund flows have went into bonds, not stocks, according to Lee.

Of the $US3.1 trillion in retail fund inflows since 2008, just $US183 billion, or 6%, went into the stock market. And even in the last 3 years, fund flows into stocks have been weak, despite a near 70% surge in the S&P 500.



“Investors liquidated stocks at an accelerating pace since 2017,” said Lee. In the past few months, there has been a “small blip” of inflows into the stock market, but “how can this ‘blip’ mark the top??!!” Lee asked.

Since 2008, investors poured $US936 billion into bond ETFs, $US1.9 trillion into bond mutual funds, and $US2.0 trillion into stock ETFs. At the same time, investors pulled $US1.9 trillion out of stock mutual funds, according to the note.

“Again, I don’t see how this marks even the proximity of a top for equities,” Lee said.

Fundstrat

