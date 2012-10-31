US Futures Are Up

Photo: Michael Seto Photography for Business Insider

U.S. stock market futures are up ahead of today’s trading session.Dow futures are up 53 points.



S&P 500 futures 6.9 points

Nasdaq 100 futures down 9.0 point.

Futures didn’t do much on Tuesday and they fell modestly on Monday.

Here’s how Dow futures traded during the last few days:

Photo: FinViz

Today will be the first day the cash stock markets trade since Friday.

Market experts anticipate some volatility as fund managers position their portfolios for their fiscal year ends.

Volatility could be exacerbated by low trading volume, which means low market liquidity.

SEE ALSO: Why It’s So Important That The US Stock Market Opens On Wednesday >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.