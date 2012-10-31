US Futures Close After Big Comeback

U.S. futures were getting banged up last night falling 90 points when they opened for trading on the Chicago Mercantile exchange at 6:00PM EST last night.However, they recovered all of those losses and ended in the green.



Dow futures gained 8 points.

S&P 500 futures climbed 3.5 points.

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 3.75 points.

At 9:00 AM, we learned that the August S&P Case-Shiller home price index jumped 2 per cent from a year ago. This was higher than the 1.9 per cent economists were looking for.

The U.S. stock markets will be closed today for the second day in a row. Heads of the major exchanges are expected to meet this morning and discuss whether or not markets will reopen for trading tomorrow.

SEE ALSO: How Stocks Performed After The Worst Hurricanes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.