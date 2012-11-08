Stock Market Futures Got Smoked

Based on the trading in the futures markets, the U.S. stock markets are probably going to have a rough day, at least when they open for trading.



Dow futures are down 136 points, S&P 500 futures are down 14 points, and Nasdaq futures are down 29 points.

Markets actually spent most of the morning positive in the wake of President Obama’s reelection.

However, CNBC’s Becky Quick has noted that the ECB’s Mario Draghi said that “Data suggest economic slowdown has reached Germany.” Markets tanked after these comments came out.

Here’s a look at the action in Dow futures:

Photo: FinViz

