US stock futures are sliding after early Brexit surprises

After early surprises in the UK’s EU referendum, US stock futures have turned negative.

Near 7:50 p.m. ET, S&P 500 futures were down as much as 9 points to below 2,100 on Thursday evening after having moved higher earlier tonight following surprising results from Newcastle and Sunderland.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 closed at 2,113 in New York.

Via Business Insider UK’s live blog of the vote:

In Newcastle, 65,404 people voted to remain in the EU, while 63,598 voted to leave, a split of 50.7% to 49.3%. That is a substantially lower than expected gap for the Remain camp. Turnout was 68%. Sunderland has voted to leave the EU by a huge margin. 82,394 people in the area voted to leave, compared to just 51,930. That is a much bigger gap than expected.

After these results the British pound got clobbered, falling as much as 4% against the US dollar to around $1.44 after having moved above $1.50 earlier this evening.

Here’s that latest chart of S&P 500 futures. Obviously, more to come.

