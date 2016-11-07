US stock futures are ripping higher in Asia after the FBI cleared Clinton again

Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images

It looks like the longest losing streak for US stocks since the 1980s might be about to end, at least according to the early price action in futures trade in Asia.

As shown in the chart below, US S&P 500 futures have jumped out of the gate upon the resumption of trade, rising over 1% from Friday’s closing level.

They currently sit at 2,105.00, up 23.25 points, or more that 1.1%.

US S&P 500 Futures 5-Minute Chart

The catalyst for the move came before the start of trade with the FBI informing Congress that a review of new emails found in relation to the bureau’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server had not yielded any reason for charges against the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Based on our review, we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July with respect to Secretary Clinton,” Comey wrote in a short letter.

That has led other risk assets higher in Asia, mirroring the move in US stock futures.

