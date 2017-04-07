Global stock futures and bond yields are sinking after the US launched a missile strike on Syria

US stock futures and 10-year treasury yields have fallen sharply, reacting to news that the United states has launched over 50 Tomahawk missiles from warships stationed in the Mediterranean targeting a Syrian airfield.

The attack followed a chemical attack that killed at least 80 people in the northwestern part of Syria on Monday.

The yield on 10-year government bonds has fallen below 2.3%, leaving it sitting at the lowest level since November last year.

US 10-Year Note Yield. 5-Minute Chart

S&P 500 stock futures have also fallen, currently sitting down 0.5%.

S&P 500 Futures. 5-Minute Chart.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.