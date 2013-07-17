The Market's Looking Calm Before The Storm...

Traders watch as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is seen on television during a news conference, on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, June 19, 2013.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Federal Reserve will publish the prepared text of Chairman Ben Bernanke’s testimony to Congress. It will also include the Monetary Policy Report.



We’ll also get the June report on housing starts and building permits.

Ahead of the reports, markets aren’t doing much.

Dow futures are up 1 point. S&P futures are up 1 point.

The 10-year yield is at 2.55%. And gold is at $1286.

Click Here For Live Updates »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.