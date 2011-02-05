U.S. Steel Threatens Workers Who Are Thinking About Calling In Sick On Super Bowl Sunday

U.S. Steel sent a memo to its Pennsylvania mill workers this week, warning them at anyone who misses work on Sunday or Monday “without just cause … will be subject to severe disciplinary action.”



According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a union rep responded with an email (in black and gold fonts) saying that the warning was heavy handed, and it would be nice if the company were a little more flexible to its football loving employees.

“I’m concerned that since [Mon Valley employee relations manager] Preston [Henderson] hails from the Philly region, he may not be as flexible and that this is just some kind of Eagles sour grapes being displayed here.”

The email also suggests that lost production could be made up at a better time, and maybe they should also throw a Super Bowl party for the guys on the swing shift.

Or maybe the world can go without steel for four hours?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.