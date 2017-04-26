US Steel is tanking after reporting an unexpected loss

US Steel is diving after reporting a loss for the first quarter of 2017.

The adjusted $US0.83 per share loss was far below analysts expectations of earnings of $US0.35 per share. Additionally, the company whiffed on revenues, generating $US2.73 billion versus expectations of $US2.95 billion.

“While our segment results improved by over $US200 million compared with the first quarter of 2016, operating challenges at our Flat-Rolled facilities prevented us from benefiting fully from improved market conditions,” said US Steel CEO Mario Longhi in a press release.

Following the news, shares of US Steel dived nearly 17% to $US25.84 a share in post-market trading as of 5:56 p.m. ET.

