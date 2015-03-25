The states that are home to the wealthiest residents

In a new report on wealth in America, wealth intelligence firm Wealth-X revealed that California has more super-wealthy residents than New York.

California now has 13,445 people who are worth more than $US30 million, while New York has only 9,530. Texas (6,475) and Florida (4,650) followed in third and fourth place.

Courtesy of Wealth-X California is the richest US state with over 13,000 people who are worth more than $US30 million. States shaded darker green saw a greater increase in their millionaire and billionaire populations.

However, when it came to cities, New York City has the largest amount of high net worth individuals in the United States with a population of 8,655. It was followed distantly by San Francisco with 5,460 and Los Angeles with 5,135.

Courtesy of Wealth-X The 30 richest cities in America. New York City is the number one in America as well as the world for high-net worth population.

Another interesting tidbit from the report was that the Dakotas saw a significant increase in their millionaire and billionaire population from 2013. The population of people earning more than $US30 million swelled by 14.3% in North Dakota and 13.3% in South Dakota — the largest and second largest increase in the country, respectively.

Though Wealth-X said these numbers were fairly small — a rise in 10 ultra net worth individuals for North Dakota and 20 for South Dakota — it could mean that existing businesses are becoming increasingly profitable.

Courtesy of Wealth-X The states that saw the greatest rise in ultra-wealthy residents are on the left hand side.

In total, the US is home to 69,560 people who are worth more than $US30 million with a total combined wealth of $US9.63 billion.

America also has the largest population of these high net worth individuals in the world. For instance, there are more people worth over $US30 million in California alone than there are in the entire United Kingdom, according to Wealth-X.

