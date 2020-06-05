How all 50 states are responding to the George Floyd protests, from imposing curfews to calling in the National Guard

Justin Heiman/Getty Images At least 200 cities have imposed curfews, affecting more than 60 million US residents.

Cities and states are setting curfews, declaring states of emergency, and calling in the National Guard as protests over the death of George Floyd rage on across the US.

At least 200 cities across at least 27 states (including New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami) have imposed curfews, affecting more than 60 million people, per The Washington Post.

The National Guard has been mobilized in at least 31 states and Washington, DC, per ABC News.

Here’s a rundown of how all 50 states and DC are responding to the protests.

As protests over the death of George Floyd sweep the US, many cities and states are responding by setting curfews, bringing in National Guard troops, and declaring states of emergency.

Most of the curfews don’t apply to essential workers, and some only pertain to people gathering in groups.

The National Guard has been mobilized in at least 31 states and Washington, DC, per ABC News. About 74,000 National Guard members were on duty in the US on Wednesday, the National Guard Bureau said in a press release.

Here’s how all 50 states and DC have been responding to the protests.

Alabama



Curfews

Birmingham, Mountain Brook, and Hoover implemented curfews from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on June 1 until further notice.

Homewood implemented an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 1 until June 4.

Bessemer implemented a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for five days on June 1.

Leeds originally imposed a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 30 until further notice. Leeds modified the curfew to 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on June 1.

Jefferson County commissioners imposed a county-wide 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 2 that will last through June 9, per WBRC.

National Guard Gov. Kay Ivey announced on June 1 that the Alabama National Guard is on stand-by amid the protests.

State of EmergencyAlabama hasn’t declared a state of emergency, but some mayors have declared a state of emergency, including Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, per NBC, and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato on June 1.

Alaska



CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.

National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.

State of EmergencyAlaska has not declared a state of emergency.

REUTERS/Nicole Neri A vigil for George Floyd in Phoenix, Arizona on May 29, 2020.

Arizona



CurfewsArizona Gov. Doug Ducey set a statewide 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on May 31. The curfew lifts on June 8 at 5 a.m.

National GuardIn the same announcement, Ducey said the National Guard has been mobilized.

State of EmergencyIn the same announcement, Ducey declared a state of emergency.

Arkansas



Curfews

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. imposed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 1 until further notice. On June 2, KATV reported that Scott modified the curfew to be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Saline Courier reported on June 2 that Benton Mayor Tom Farmer imposed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. The curfew is scheduled to be lifted on June 9.

Conway tweeted that the city implemented a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 2. The curfew expired on June 4.

National GuardIn a June 1 press conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he had activated the National Guard on Saturday, May 30, and that Arkansas would continue to utilise the force.

State of EmergencyArkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency on June 2, KATV reported.

REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon A protest over the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 3, 2020.

California



Curfews

National GuardCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom mobilized the California National Guard on May 30 after Los Angeles County requested assistance.

State of EmergencyNewsom also declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County.

Colorado



Curfews Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on May 31, to be lifted on June 1. On June 1, he modified and extended the curfew to be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and to be lifted on June 5.

National GuardColorado Gov. Jared Polis mobilized the Colorado National Guard in Denver per Hancock’s request on May 31.

State of Emergency Colorado extended its state of emergency due to COVID-19 on May 7, which is set to expire June 6. Denver declared a state of emergency on May 30 until further notice.

Connecticut



CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.

National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.

State of EmergencyConnecticut has not declared a state of emergency.

Delaware



Curfews On May 31, Delaware Online reported that Dover implemented a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until further notice.

National Guard The National Guard has not been mobilized.

State of EmergencyThe State of Delaware has not declared a state of emergency, but Dover officials declared a state of emergency on May 31, Delaware Online reported.

Florida



Curfews

Several cities and counties in Florida have implemented curfews.

National GuardOn June 1, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he mobilized 700 troops from the Florida National Guard. On June 3, the Miami Herald reported that DeSantis said he sent 500 of Florida’s National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., per a request from the federal government.

State of Emergency

Georgia



CurfewsAtlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms set a 9 p.m. to sunrise curfew on May 30 until May 31, according to the City of Atlanta Government Facebook page. The curfew was extended on May 31 through sunrise on June 1. On June 1, the curfew was extended to sunrise June 2. On June 2, the curfew was extended to sunrise on June 3. On June 3, the curfew was modified and extended. On June 3 and 4, the curfew is 9 p.m. to sunrise. On June 5, the curfew will be from 8 p.m. to sunrise until the curfew is set to be lifted on June 8.

National GuardGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order on May 30 mobilizing up to 1,500 troops from the Georgia National Guard.

State of EmergencyGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order on May 30 declaring a state of emergency.

Hawaii



CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.

National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.

State of EmergencyHawaii has not declared a state of emergency.

Idaho



CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.

National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.

State of EmergencyIdaho has not declared a state of emergency.

Illinois



Curfews

National GuardIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard on May 31.

State of EmergencyPritzker declared a state of disaster for nine counties on June 1.

Indiana



Curfews

National GuardGov. Eric Holcomb activated hundreds of troops from the Indiana National Guard on June 1. Some troops were sent to Indianapolis, while others remain on standby.

State of EmergencyIndiana has not declared a state of emergency.

Iowa



Curfews

National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.

State of EmergencyIowa has not declared a state of emergency.

Kansas



CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.

National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.

State of EmergencyKansas has not declared a state of emergency.

Kentucky



Curfews

National GuardGov. Andy Beshear mobilized the Kentucky National Guard in Louisville on May 30.

State of EmergencyKentucky declared a state of emergency on March 6 due to COVID-19. This state of emergency has not been lifted.

Louisiana



No curfews have been announced.

National Guard

The National Guard has not been mobilized.

State of Emergency

Louisiana is currently in a state of emergency due to COVID-19, and the order is set to expire on June 5.

Maine



CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.

National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.

State of EmergencyMaine is currently in a state of emergency due to COVID-19, and the order is set to expire on June 11.

Maryland



CurfewsNo curfews have been announced in Maryland.

National GuardOn June 2, the Baltimore Sun reported that Lt. Jennifer Alston, a public affairs officer for the Guard, said that 120 troops from the Maryland National Guard were mobilized in Washington, D.C.

State of EmergencyMaryland has not declared a state of emergency.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images A protester waves a flag during a demonstration in response to the recent death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts



CurfewsBoston imposed a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew due to COVID-19 on March 23, and it’s still in effect.

National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.

State of EmergencyMassachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency until further notice due to COVID-19 on March 10. The order is still in effect.

Michigan



Curfews

National GuardThe Michigan National Guard is currently in use to combat COVID-19.

State of Emergency

Michigan is in a state of emergency and a state of disaster due to COVID-19. The order is scheduled to be lifted on June 19.

Several counties and cities have declared a state of emergency, including Grand Rapids on May 31 and Kalamazoo on June 2.

Minnesota



CurfewsGov. Tim Walz announced a two-day curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m on May 29. On May 31, he extended the curfew one more day. On June 1, he further extended the curfew to June 3 and modified the hours from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. On June 3, Walz further extended the curfew until June 5. Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, has been the epicentre of the national protests.

National GuardWalz activated the Minnesota National Guard on May 28.

State of EmergencyMinnesota is currently in a state of emergency due to COVID-19, but Walz said that the State Emergency Operations Centre is being utilised for the coronavirus as well as demonstrations in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Mississippi



CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.

National Guard400 troops from the Mississippi National Guard were activated in Washington, D.C.,WTOK reported on June 3.

State of EmergencyMississippi is in a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

Missouri



Curfews

National GuardMissouri Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard on May 30.

State of EmergencyParson declared a state of emergency on May 30.

Montana



CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.

National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.

State of EmergencyMontana has not declared a state of emergency.

Nebraska



Curfews

National GuardGov. Pete Picketts deployed the National Guard in both Omaha and Lincoln on Sunday, May 31.

State of Emergency The governor has not announced a state of emergency, but Omaha’s mayor declared a state of emergency for the city on May 31.

Nevada



Curfews

National Guard The Nevada National Guard was activated in Reno on Saturday, May 30.

State of EmergencyGov. Sisolak has not proclaimed a state of emergency, but Reno’s mayor declared a state of emergency on May 31.

New Hampshire



CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.

National Guard National Guard troops were deployed to be on standby Manchester on Tuesday, June 2.

State of Emergency New Hampshire has not declared a state of emergency.

REUTERS/Jeenah Moon A protest in Newark, New Jersey on May 30, 2020.

New Jersey



Curfews

National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.

State of EmergencyNew Jersey’s governor has not declared a state of emergency, but Syracuse and Onondaga County declared states of emergency on May 31.

New Mexico



CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.

National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.

State of EmergencyNew Mexico has not declared a state of emergency.

AP Photo/Kevin Hagen Police face off with protesters during a march near the Manhattan Bridge on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in New York.

New York



Curfews

National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized in New York.

State of Emergency

New York has not declared a state of emergency due to the protests, but the Empire State was declared to be under a disaster emergency on March 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an order in effect until September 7.

Schenectady declared a state of emergency that began at 7 p.m. on May 31.

Vestal also declared a state of emergency on May 31, to be in effect for 30 days.

North Carolina



Curfews

National GuardGov. Roy Cooper deployed the National Guard in Raleigh and Charlotte after the cities requested assistance.

State of Emergency

North Dakota



CurfewsFargo issued a 10 p.m. curfew on May 30 until further notice.

National GuardNorth Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum activated the National Guard on May 31.

State of EmergencyGov. Burgum declared a state of emergency on May 31.

Ohio



Curfews

National GuardOhio Gov. Mike DeWine mobilized the National Guard in Columbus on May 31.

State of Emergency

Oklahoma



CurfewsOklahoma City imposed a 10 p.m to 5 a.m. curfew on May 31, which lifted on June 2.

National GuardGov. Kevin Stitt activated the National Guard in Tulsa and Oklahoma City on June 2.

State of EmergencyOklahoma’s governor has not declared a state of emergency, but Oklahoma City’s mayor proclaimed a state of emergency on June 1.

REUTERS/Terray Sylvester Protesters in Portland, Oregon, on June 3, 2020.

Oregon



CurfewsPortland set an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on May 31, which was extended on June 1 and then lifted on June 2.

National GuardOregon Gov. Kate Brown activated the National Guard in Portland on June 1.

State of EmergencyGov. Brown has not declared a state of emergency, but Portland’s mayor proclaimed a state of emergency on May 31.

Pennsylvania



Curfews

National GuardGov. Tom Wolf mobilized the National Guard in Philadelphia on June 1.

State of EmergencyGov. Wolf declared a state of emergency on May 30.

Rhode Island



Curfews

National GuardRhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo activated the National Guard on June 2 in Providence.

State of EmergencyGov. Raimondo has not declared a state of emergency, but Cumberland declared a state of emergency on June 2.

South Carolina



Curfews

National GuardThe National Guard has not been activated within South Carolina, but Gov. Henry McMaster said the troops were on alert on May 31.

State of EmergencyGov. McMaster has not declared a state of emergency due to the protests, but the state has been under a state of emergency due to COVID-19 since March 13.

South Dakota



CurfewsSioux Falls imposed a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew on May 31, which was lifted on June 1.

National GuardSouth Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem activated the National Guard on May 31 in Sioux Falls.

State of EmergencyGov. Noem has not proclaimed a state of emergency, but Sioux Falls declared a state of emergency on May 31.

Tennessee



Curfews

National GuardTennessee Gov. Bill Lee mobilized the National Guard across the state on May 31.

State of Emergency

Gov. Lee has not issued a state of emergency, but Nashville issued a local state of emergency on May 30.

Murfreesboro declared a state of emergency on May 31.

REUTERS/Callaghan O’Hare Protesters in Houston, Texas, on June 2, 2020.

Texas



Curfews

National GuardThe Texas National Guard was deployed in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin on May 30.

State of Emergency

Utah



CurfewsSalt Lake City imposed an 8 p.m. curfew on May 30, to lift at 6 a.m on June 1. The mayor then modified the curfew to be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on June 1, and extended it until June 8. The curfew lifted early on June 3.

National GuardGov. Gary Herbert deployed the National Guard in Salt Lake City on May 30.

State of EmergencyGov. Herbert declared a state of emergency on June 1 “due to civil unrest.”

Vermont



CurfewsNo curfews have been announced in Vermont.

National GuardThe National Guard has not been activated.

State of EmergencyVermont has not declared a state of emergency.

Virginia



Curfews

National Guard Gov. Ralph Northam sent National Guard troops to Virginia Beach on Monday, June 1.

State of Emergency Gov. Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia on May 31.

Washington



Curfews

National GuardGov. Jay Inslee ordered a statewide activation of the National Guard on May 31.

State of EmergencyGov. Inslee has not declared a state of emergency, but Seattle declared a civil emergency.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque A man speaks to soldiers outside the White House on June 4, 2020.

Washington, DC



CurfewsWashington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 31, and it expired on June 1. On June 1, Bowser imposed a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, which expired on June 3. On June 3, Bowser imposed an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, and it expired on June 4.

National GuardNational Guard troops from around the US were deployed in Washington, DC, on Saturday, May 30 to help police and Secret Service block off the White House.

State of EmergencyWashington, DC, has not declared a state of emergency.

West Virginia



CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.

National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.

State of EmergencyWest Virginia has not declared a state of emergency.

Wisconsin



Curfews

National GuardThe National Guard was deployed on May 31 in Milwaukee, Madison, and Kenosha.

State of EmergencyWisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has not issued a state of emergency, but Madison declared a state of emergency on May 30.

Wyoming



CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.

National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.

State of EmergencyWyoming has not declared a state of emergency.

