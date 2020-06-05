How all 50 states are responding to the George Floyd protests, from imposing curfews to calling in the National Guard

- Cities and states are setting curfews, declaring states of emergency, and calling in the National Guard as protests over the death of George Floyd rage on across the US.
- At least 200 cities across at least 27 states (including New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami) have imposed curfews, affecting more than 60 million people, per The Washington Post.
- The National Guard has been mobilized in at least 31 states and Washington, DC, per ABC News.
- Here’s a rundown of how all 50 states and DC are responding to the protests.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
As protests over the death of George Floyd sweep the US, many cities and states are responding by setting curfews, bringing in National Guard troops, and declaring states of emergency.
At least 200 cities have imposed evening curfews in at least 27 states, affecting more than 60 million US residents, per The Washington Post.
Most of the curfews don’t apply to essential workers, and some only pertain to people gathering in groups.
The National Guard has been mobilized in at least 31 states and Washington, DC, per ABC News. About 74,000 National Guard members were on duty in the US on Wednesday, the National Guard Bureau said in a press release.
Here’s how all 50 states and DC have been responding to the protests.
Alabama
Curfews
- Birmingham, Mountain Brook, and Hoover implemented curfews from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on June 1 until further notice.
- Homewood implemented an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 1 until June 4.
- Bessemer implemented a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for five days on June 1.
- Leeds originally imposed a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 30 until further notice. Leeds modified the curfew to 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on June 1.
- Jefferson County commissioners imposed a county-wide 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 2 that will last through June 9, per WBRC.
National Guard Gov. Kay Ivey announced on June 1 that the Alabama National Guard is on stand-by amid the protests.
State of EmergencyAlabama hasn’t declared a state of emergency, but some mayors have declared a state of emergency, including Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, per NBC, and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato on June 1.
Alaska
CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.
State of EmergencyAlaska has not declared a state of emergency.
Arizona
CurfewsArizona Gov. Doug Ducey set a statewide 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on May 31. The curfew lifts on June 8 at 5 a.m.
National GuardIn the same announcement, Ducey said the National Guard has been mobilized.
State of EmergencyIn the same announcement, Ducey declared a state of emergency.
Arkansas
Curfews
- Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. imposed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 1 until further notice. On June 2, KATV reported that Scott modified the curfew to be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The Saline Courier reported on June 2 that Benton Mayor Tom Farmer imposed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. The curfew is scheduled to be lifted on June 9.
- Conway tweeted that the city implemented a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 2. The curfew expired on June 4.
National GuardIn a June 1 press conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he had activated the National Guard on Saturday, May 30, and that Arkansas would continue to utilise the force.
State of EmergencyArkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency on June 2, KATV reported.
California
Curfews
- Several California cities and counties have issued curfews. In Southern California, Los Angeles County set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for one night on May 31. On June 1, it was extended for an additional night.The curfew was extended again on June 2 for an additional night, and then again on June 3 for an additional night.
- Anaheim tweeted that it set a 6 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. curfew on June 1. The city tweeted another curfew on June 2 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. That curfew was extended to June 4.
- Burbank and Loma Linda imposed 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfews on June 1 until further notice.
- Beverly Hills imposed a 1 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. curfew on June 2, to be lifted June 3. Also on June 2, the city set another 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for June 3, to be lifted on June 4. On June 3, Beverly Hills set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew to be lifted on June 5.
- Garden Grove imposed a 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 2, and it expired on June 4.
- Fontana implemented a 6 p.m. to sunrise curfew on May 31 until further notice.
- Highland and Rialto implemented 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfews on June 1 until further notice.
- San Bernardino tweeted that it set a 6 p.m. to sunrise curfew on June 1 to be lifted on June 2. On June 2, the city tweeted that the curfew would be extended until further notice. On June 4, the city modified the curfew to be from 8 p.m. to sunrise.
- Upland imposed a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 1 to be lifted on June 9.
- In the Bay Area, San Jose imposed an 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on May 31 to be lifted on June 1. The curfew was extended until further notice before being lifted on June 4.
- Santa Clara imposed an 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. curfew until further notice on May 31. The curfew was lifted on June 2.
- Pleasant Hill implemented a 9:30 pm to 5:30 a.m. curfew in the city’s “commercial areas” on May 31 until further notice, the Pleasant Hill Police Department tweeted.The department tweeted a modification to the curfew on June 2, which is now from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Walnut Creek imposed a 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on May 31 until June 1, when the curfew was modified to be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew is set to be lifted on June 8.
- Alameda County set an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 1, to be lifted on June 5.
- San Francisco set an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on May 31. The curfew was lifted on June 4.
- Antioch set a 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 1. The curfew was lifted on June 3.
- Contra Costa County set a countywide 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 2 until further notice.
- And the California capital of Sacramento imposed a citywide 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 1 until further notice.
National GuardCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom mobilized the California National Guard on May 30 after Los Angeles County requested assistance.
State of EmergencyNewsom also declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County.
Colorado
Curfews Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on May 31, to be lifted on June 1. On June 1, he modified and extended the curfew to be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and to be lifted on June 5.
National GuardColorado Gov. Jared Polis mobilized the Colorado National Guard in Denver per Hancock’s request on May 31.
State of Emergency Colorado extended its state of emergency due to COVID-19 on May 7, which is set to expire June 6. Denver declared a state of emergency on May 30 until further notice.
Connecticut
CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.
State of EmergencyConnecticut has not declared a state of emergency.
Delaware
Curfews On May 31, Delaware Online reported that Dover implemented a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until further notice.
National Guard The National Guard has not been mobilized.
State of EmergencyThe State of Delaware has not declared a state of emergency, but Dover officials declared a state of emergency on May 31, Delaware Online reported.
Florida
Curfews
Several cities and counties in Florida have implemented curfews.
- Miami imposed a citywide 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 30. In the same statement, Miami imposed an 8 p.m.to 6 a.m. curfew beginning May 31 until further notice.
- Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez imposed a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 30 until further notice. The curfew was modified to be from midnight to 6 a.m. on June 3, Gimenez tweeted.
- Tampa imposed a 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 31. The curfew was lifted on June 2.
- North Palm Beach imposed a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 2. The curfew was lifted on June 4.
- West Palm Beach imposed a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 31. The curfew was scheduled to be lifted on June 3, but on June 1, the curfew was extended until June 4. On June 2, the curfew was extended until further notice.
- Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry imposed an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 31. The curfew was lifted on June 1.
- Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis issued a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 1. The curfew is set to be lifted on June 8. It was terminated and lifted early on June 3.
- Leon County first imposed an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 30, WCTV reported. The curfew was lifted on June 1. On June 2,Leon County imposed an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. It is scheduled to be lifted on June 8.
- Broward County Mayor Dale Holness tweeted that the county implemented a 9 p.m. curfew at 8:47 p.m. on May 31. The tweet did not specify what time the curfew ended. On June 1, Holness tweeted that the curfew was still in effect until June 2.
- On June 2, NBC reported that Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden imposed an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 3 to the eastern portion of Hendry County. It was lifted on June 4.
- Lake County and Orange County imposed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on May 31 until further notice.
- On June 1, the Palm Beach Post reported that Lake Park imposed a curfew from either 9 or 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. According to the town’s official website, the curfew was lifted on June 2.
- Palm Beach Gardens imposed a 10 p.m to 6 a.m. curfew until June 4.
- Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tweeted an imposed 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on May 31 at 9:54 p.m. The curfew was lifted on June 1. Judd tweeted another imposed 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 1. The curfew was lifted on June 2.
- Riviera Beach imposed a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 1. The curfew expired on June 4.
National GuardOn June 1, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he mobilized 700 troops from the Florida National Guard. On June 3, the Miami Herald reported that DeSantis said he sent 500 of Florida’s National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., per a request from the federal government.
State of Emergency
- Florida declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19 on March 9. On May 8, DeSantis extended the state of emergency until July 7.
- Several Florida cities and counties declared a state of emergency over protests, including Hendry County, Orange County, Riviera Beach, and Palm Beach Gardens.
Georgia
CurfewsAtlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms set a 9 p.m. to sunrise curfew on May 30 until May 31, according to the City of Atlanta Government Facebook page. The curfew was extended on May 31 through sunrise on June 1. On June 1, the curfew was extended to sunrise June 2. On June 2, the curfew was extended to sunrise on June 3. On June 3, the curfew was modified and extended. On June 3 and 4, the curfew is 9 p.m. to sunrise. On June 5, the curfew will be from 8 p.m. to sunrise until the curfew is set to be lifted on June 8.
National GuardGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order on May 30 mobilizing up to 1,500 troops from the Georgia National Guard.
State of EmergencyGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order on May 30 declaring a state of emergency.
Hawaii
CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.
State of EmergencyHawaii has not declared a state of emergency.
Idaho
CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.
State of EmergencyIdaho has not declared a state of emergency.
Illinois
Curfews
- Several cities and counties in Illinois have imposed curfews.
- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until further notice on May 30.
- Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin imposed an 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the night of May 31. On June 1, the city of Aurora tweeted that the curfew was extended until June 2. On June 2, the city tweeted that the curfew was extended until June 3. On June 3, the city tweeted that the curfew was extended until June 4.
- Cook County has several different curfews in place in different municipalities until further notice.Six mayors of Rock Island County imposed a county-wide 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 1 until further notice, Quad-City Times reported.
National GuardIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard on May 31.
State of EmergencyPritzker declared a state of disaster for nine counties on June 1.
Indiana
Curfews
- Indianapolis Mayor Joseph Hogsett imposed an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 31 until June 1. On June 1, Hogsett imposed an 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew on June 1 until June 2.Fox 59 reported that Hogsett said he plans on imposing another curfew on Friday.
- Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard imposed a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 2. The curfew was lifted on June 3.
National GuardGov. Eric Holcomb activated hundreds of troops from the Indiana National Guard on June 1. Some troops were sent to Indianapolis, while others remain on standby.
State of EmergencyIndiana has not declared a state of emergency.
Iowa
Curfews
- Polk County, which includes Des Moines, imposed a countywide 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on May 31 until further notice.
- Coralville imposed an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 1. A June 2 update states that the curfew was still in effect and modified to 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Scott County imposed a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 1 until further notice.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.
State of EmergencyIowa has not declared a state of emergency.
Kansas
CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.
State of EmergencyKansas has not declared a state of emergency.
Kentucky
Curfews
- Louisville imposed a 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. curfew on June 1. It is scheduled to be lifted on June 8.
- Newport imposed a 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew on May 31, and it was lifted on June 2.
- Covington imposed a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 3, and it was lifted on June 2.
National GuardGov. Andy Beshear mobilized the Kentucky National Guard in Louisville on May 30.
State of EmergencyKentucky declared a state of emergency on March 6 due to COVID-19. This state of emergency has not been lifted.
Louisiana
No curfews have been announced.
National Guard
The National Guard has not been mobilized.
State of Emergency
Louisiana is currently in a state of emergency due to COVID-19, and the order is set to expire on June 5.
Maine
CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.
State of EmergencyMaine is currently in a state of emergency due to COVID-19, and the order is set to expire on June 11.
Maryland
CurfewsNo curfews have been announced in Maryland.
National GuardOn June 2, the Baltimore Sun reported that Lt. Jennifer Alston, a public affairs officer for the Guard, said that 120 troops from the Maryland National Guard were mobilized in Washington, D.C.
State of EmergencyMaryland has not declared a state of emergency.
Massachusetts
CurfewsBoston imposed a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew due to COVID-19 on March 23, and it’s still in effect.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.
State of EmergencyMassachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency until further notice due to COVID-19 on March 10. The order is still in effect.
Michigan
Curfews
- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan imposed an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew until further notice in a press conference on May 31.
- Kalamazoo enacted a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 2. The curfew was lifted on June 3.
- Grand Rapids set a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on May 31. The curfew expired on June 2.
- Lansing imposed a curfew on May 31 effective immediately until 5 a.m. on June 1. On June 1, Lansing enacted another curfew effective immediately until 5 a.m. on June 2.
National GuardThe Michigan National Guard is currently in use to combat COVID-19.
State of Emergency
- Michigan is in a state of emergency and a state of disaster due to COVID-19. The order is scheduled to be lifted on June 19.
- Several counties and cities have declared a state of emergency, including Grand Rapids on May 31 and Kalamazoo on June 2.
Minnesota
CurfewsGov. Tim Walz announced a two-day curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m on May 29. On May 31, he extended the curfew one more day. On June 1, he further extended the curfew to June 3 and modified the hours from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. On June 3, Walz further extended the curfew until June 5. Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, has been the epicentre of the national protests.
National GuardWalz activated the Minnesota National Guard on May 28.
State of EmergencyMinnesota is currently in a state of emergency due to COVID-19, but Walz said that the State Emergency Operations Centre is being utilised for the coronavirus as well as demonstrations in St. Paul and Minneapolis.
Mississippi
CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.
National Guard400 troops from the Mississippi National Guard were activated in Washington, D.C.,WTOK reported on June 3.
State of EmergencyMississippi is in a state of emergency due to COVID-19.
Missouri
Curfews
- Ferguson imposed an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 2 until further notice.
- KCTV reported that Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas imposed an 8 p.m. curfew on May 31 in certain areas, including the Plaza, Westport and Downtown business districts. The curfew was lifted at 6 a.m. on June 1.
- Brentwood imposed a 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. curfew on June 2 until further notice.
- Pine Lawn imposed an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 2 until further notice.
- St. Louis imposed a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 2 until further notice.
National GuardMissouri Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard on May 30.
State of EmergencyParson declared a state of emergency on May 30.
Montana
CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.
State of EmergencyMontana has not declared a state of emergency.
Nebraska
Curfews
- Omaha, Bellevue, La Vista, Springfield and Papillion imposed 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfews on May 31, to lift on June 4.
- Omaha lifted its curfew early on June 3.
- Lincoln announced an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 31 to lift on June 1. The mayor then modified the curfew to 9 p.m. and extended it to lift at 6 a.m. on June 2.
National GuardGov. Pete Picketts deployed the National Guard in both Omaha and Lincoln on Sunday, May 31.
State of Emergency The governor has not announced a state of emergency, but Omaha’s mayor declared a state of emergency for the city on May 31.
Nevada
Curfews
- Reno imposed an immediate curfew at 7:30 p.m. on May 30.
- Later that evening, Gov. Steve Sisolak extended the curfew to apply to all of Washoe County, which includes Reno, through 7 a.m. on May 31.
- Reno’s curfew was modified and extended again on June 2 to be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice. It lifted on June 3.
National Guard The Nevada National Guard was activated in Reno on Saturday, May 30.
State of EmergencyGov. Sisolak has not proclaimed a state of emergency, but Reno’s mayor declared a state of emergency on May 31.
New Hampshire
CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.
National Guard National Guard troops were deployed to be on standby Manchester on Tuesday, June 2.
State of Emergency New Hampshire has not declared a state of emergency.
New Jersey
Curfews
- Atlantic City enacted a 7 p.m. curfew on May 31, to lift on June 8.
- Trenton, Ewing, Hamilton Township, and Lawrence Township all imposed curfews starting at 7 p.m. on June 1, to lift at 6 a.m. on June 2.
- All four towns extended the curfews through June 3.
- Asbury Park put in place an 8 p.m. curfew on June 1, which lifted at 5 a.m. on June 2.
- Syracuse and Onondaga County imposed an 8 p.m curfew on May 31 that was lifted on June 1.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.
State of EmergencyNew Jersey’s governor has not declared a state of emergency, but Syracuse and Onondaga County declared states of emergency on May 31.
New Mexico
CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.
State of EmergencyNew Mexico has not declared a state of emergency.
New York
Curfews
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, set an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for New York City on Monday, June 1. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio then modified and extended the curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting on June 2, to lift on June 8.
- Albany set a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew on May 30, which was then extended through May 31 and lifted at 7 a.m. on June 1.
- Schenectady imposed a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 31, which lifted on June 1.
- Buffalo set an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 2, to lift on June 8.
- Colonie set a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 2, to lift on June 7.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized in New York.
State of Emergency
- New York has not declared a state of emergency due to the protests, but the Empire State was declared to be under a disaster emergency on March 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an order in effect until September 7.
- Schenectady declared a state of emergency that began at 7 p.m. on May 31.
- Vestal also declared a state of emergency on May 31, to be in effect for 30 days.
North Carolina
Curfews
- Raleigh set an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m curfew on June 1 until further notice.
- Wilmington and New Hanover County enacted a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 2 until further notice.
- Greensboro imposed an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 1 until further notice.
- Fayetteville imposed a 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 31, set to lift on June 5.
- Asheville set an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 2 until further notice.
National GuardGov. Roy Cooper deployed the National Guard in Raleigh and Charlotte after the cities requested assistance.
State of Emergency
- Gov. Cooper has not declared a state of emergency, but Charlotte declared a state of emergency on May 30.
- Raleigh issued a state of emergency on May 31.
- Asheville declared a state of emergency on June 2.
North Dakota
CurfewsFargo issued a 10 p.m. curfew on May 30 until further notice.
National GuardNorth Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum activated the National Guard on May 31.
State of EmergencyGov. Burgum declared a state of emergency on May 31.
Ohio
Curfews
- Columbus imposed a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 31 until further notice.
- Cleveland set an 8 p.m. curfew on May 30, to lift at 8 a.m. on June 1. The curfew was then extended to 8 p.m. on June 2, with businesses being asked to stay closed and commuters were told not to drive downtown or in the Ohio city neighbourhood.Cleveland then extended its overnight curfew again to lift on June 5.
- Dayton issued a 9 p.m. curfew on May 30 until 6 a.m. on May 31. The city again implemented a 7 p.m. curfew on May 31, which lifted at 6 a.m. on June 1.
National GuardOhio Gov. Mike DeWine mobilized the National Guard in Columbus on May 31.
State of Emergency
- Gov. DeWine has not declared a state of emergency, but Columbus police declared a state of emergency on May 30.
- Cleveland proclaimed a civil state of emergency on May 30.
Oklahoma
CurfewsOklahoma City imposed a 10 p.m to 5 a.m. curfew on May 31, which lifted on June 2.
National GuardGov. Kevin Stitt activated the National Guard in Tulsa and Oklahoma City on June 2.
State of EmergencyOklahoma’s governor has not declared a state of emergency, but Oklahoma City’s mayor proclaimed a state of emergency on June 1.
Oregon
CurfewsPortland set an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on May 31, which was extended on June 1 and then lifted on June 2.
National GuardOregon Gov. Kate Brown activated the National Guard in Portland on June 1.
State of EmergencyGov. Brown has not declared a state of emergency, but Portland’s mayor proclaimed a state of emergency on May 31.
Pennsylvania
Curfews
- Philadelphia set an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 30, which was extended to lift at 6 a.m. on June 4.
- Harrisburg set a 9 p.m to 6 a.m curfew on May 30, which lifted on May 31.
- Pittsburgh imposed an 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 30, which was extended another two nights and lifted on June 2.
National GuardGov. Tom Wolf mobilized the National Guard in Philadelphia on June 1.
State of EmergencyGov. Wolf declared a state of emergency on May 30.
Rhode Island
Curfews
- Providence imposed a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 2, to lift on June 9.
- East Providence set a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 2, which lifted on June 3.
- Cranston and Warwick set 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfews on June 2, which lifted on June 3.
- West Warwick set a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until June 6.
- Pawtucket issued an 8:30 p.m to 5 a.m. curfew on June 2, which lifted on June 3.
- Central Falls set an 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 2, which lifted on June 3.
- Coventry issued an 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 2 until further notice.
- Cumberland set an 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 2 until June 9.
National GuardRhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo activated the National Guard on June 2 in Providence.
State of EmergencyGov. Raimondo has not declared a state of emergency, but Cumberland declared a state of emergency on June 2.
South Carolina
Curfews
- Columbia imposed an all-day curfew in its downtown and Vista areas on May 31, and a 6 p.m. curfew for Five Points, both of which lifted at 6 a.m. on June 1. On June 1, the city set an additional 7:45 p.m. curfew for certain areas.
- Charleston imposed an 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew on May 30. The city modified and extended the curfew to 6 p.m. to 6 a.m on May 31, and lifted it on June 2.
- Sumter set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 3 until further notice.
- Berkeley County set an 8 p.m. curfew on May 31 that lifted at 6 a.m. on June 1.
- North Charleston set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfews on June 1, which lifted on June 2.
- Unincorporated Dorchester County and the Town of Summerville set curfews from 6 p.m. on June 1 to 6 a.m. on June 2. Dorchester County and Summerville both extended the curfew to June 3.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been activated within South Carolina, but Gov. Henry McMaster said the troops were on alert on May 31.
State of EmergencyGov. McMaster has not declared a state of emergency due to the protests, but the state has been under a state of emergency due to COVID-19 since March 13.
South Dakota
CurfewsSioux Falls imposed a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew on May 31, which was lifted on June 1.
National GuardSouth Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem activated the National Guard on May 31 in Sioux Falls.
State of EmergencyGov. Noem has not proclaimed a state of emergency, but Sioux Falls declared a state of emergency on May 31.
Tennessee
Curfews
- Memphis implemented a 10 p.m. curfew on June 1, which lifted at 6 a.m. on June 2. The mayor then extended the curfew to 6 a.m. on June 4.
- Nashville set a 10 p.m. curfew on May 30. On May 31, a curfew was set for 8 p.m., which lifted at 6 a.m. on June 1. That same day, the city again set a 10 p.m. curfew, which lifted on June 2.
National GuardTennessee Gov. Bill Lee mobilized the National Guard across the state on May 31.
State of Emergency
- Gov. Lee has not issued a state of emergency, but Nashville issued a local state of emergency on May 30.
- Murfreesboro declared a state of emergency on May 31.
Texas
Curfews
- Downtown Dallas issued a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 31. On June 2,the curfew area was expanded to include West Village and Trinity Groves. The curfew was extended through June 3.
- Dallas County set an 8:30 p.m. curfew starting June 2 until further notice.
- San Antonio imposed an 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 30. On May 31, a curfew was set from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The city modified the curfew to 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and extended it until June 7.
- Fort Worth set an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 1, to lift on June 4.
- Highland Park and University Park set 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfews on June 1, which lifted on June 3.
- Denton set a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for parts of the city until June 7.
- Irving issued a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 1, set to lift at 5 a.m. on June 5.
National GuardThe Texas National Guard was deployed in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin on May 30.
State of Emergency
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency on May 31.
- Dallas declared a local state of disaster in the city on May 31.
Utah
CurfewsSalt Lake City imposed an 8 p.m. curfew on May 30, to lift at 6 a.m on June 1. The mayor then modified the curfew to be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on June 1, and extended it until June 8. The curfew lifted early on June 3.
National GuardGov. Gary Herbert deployed the National Guard in Salt Lake City on May 30.
State of EmergencyGov. Herbert declared a state of emergency on June 1 “due to civil unrest.”
Vermont
CurfewsNo curfews have been announced in Vermont.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been activated.
State of EmergencyVermont has not declared a state of emergency.
Virginia
Curfews
- Richmond set a 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 31, which lifted at 6 a.m. on June 3.
- Virginia Beach set 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 1 to end on June 4, and the governor noted that it could be extended by his executive order.
National Guard Gov. Ralph Northam sent National Guard troops to Virginia Beach on Monday, June 1.
State of Emergency Gov. Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia on May 31.
Washington
Curfews
- Seattle imposed a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m curfew on May 30 and later extended it to June 2. The city then extended the curfew to be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m for the week, to lift on June 6. Seattle lifted the curfew early on June 3.
- Spokane set an immediate curfew the evening of May 31 to lift at 5 a.m. on June 1, and then extended the curfew to lift at 5 a.m. on June 2.
- Tacoma set a 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m curfew on June 2, which lifted on June 3.
- Bellevue set a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for the city’s downtown area on May 31, which lifted on June 3.
- Mercer Island set a 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 1, to lift on June 5.
- Issaquah set a 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 1, which lifted on June 3.
- Redmond issued an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 1, which lifted on June 2.
- Auburn imposed an 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew on May 31, and on June 1 modified and extended the curfew to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day until June 6.
- Renton issued an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 1, which lifted on June 2.
- Tukwila set an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on June 1, which lifted on June 2.
National GuardGov. Jay Inslee ordered a statewide activation of the National Guard on May 31.
State of EmergencyGov. Inslee has not declared a state of emergency, but Seattle declared a civil emergency.
Washington, DC
CurfewsWashington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on May 31, and it expired on June 1. On June 1, Bowser imposed a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, which expired on June 3. On June 3, Bowser imposed an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, and it expired on June 4.
National GuardNational Guard troops from around the US were deployed in Washington, DC, on Saturday, May 30 to help police and Secret Service block off the White House.
State of EmergencyWashington, DC, has not declared a state of emergency.
West Virginia
CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.
State of EmergencyWest Virginia has not declared a state of emergency.
Wisconsin
Curfews
- Green Bay set a 9 p.m. curfew on June 1, which lifted at 6 a.m. on June 3.
- Madison imposed a 9:30 p.m. curfew on June 1, which lifted on June 2.
- Milwaukee set a 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. curfew on May 30, which lifted on June 2.
- Racine set a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on June 2, to lift on June 4.
- Kenosha County set an 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew on June 1, which lifted on June 3.
National GuardThe National Guard was deployed on May 31 in Milwaukee, Madison, and Kenosha.
State of EmergencyWisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has not issued a state of emergency, but Madison declared a state of emergency on May 30.
Wyoming
CurfewsNo curfews have been announced.
National GuardThe National Guard has not been mobilized.
State of EmergencyWyoming has not declared a state of emergency.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.