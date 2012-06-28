A Map Of The US States Most Affected By Cancer

This PremiumSlides map posted at visual.ly shows which areas of the U.S. are most affected by cancer.



States with high obesity and smoking ranks like Kentucky are highly affected. So is the Northeast.

Some experts say that the Northeast population has more access to doctors and care, and report their illnesses in higher numbers. But others say that environmental factors, like smoking and pollution, affect the ranking.

Meanwhile, Utah and Arizone are remarkably low:

Photo: visual.ly

