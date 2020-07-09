Can you identify these US state flags?

Wikimedia Commons You may recognise the flag of the United States, but do you recognise state flags?

Each state in the US has its own unique flag.

In some cases, these flags include special phrases, colours, or animals that are linked to the state they represent.

Some flags tell stories of a state’s history.

Many of us can easily identify the flag of the United States of America – it has 50 stars for 50 states paired with red-and-white stripes. But can you identify the flags of individual states in the US?

Each state possesses its own unique flag that oftentimes represents an original history and special meaning. Even though it might sound simple to figure out, identifying which flag belongs to which state might not be as obvious as you think.

Keep scrolling to see how many of these state flags you can actually identify.

This flag showcases the state’s motto — do you recognise it?

NASS The state’s motto is in Latin.

Hint: The Latin phrase “Qui Transtulit Sustinet” roughly translates to “He who transplanted (us) still sustains (us).”

It belongs to Connecticut.

Shanshan0312/Shutterstock Connecticut has some beautiful trees.

According to Connecticut’s official state website, this flag was adopted and inspired by a memorial from the Anna Warner Bailey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

You can tell there’s a story behind this flag.

NASS The date is important.

Hint: This flag belongs to the first formally recognised state in the US.

It is Delaware’s state flag.

mandritoiu / Shutterstock A bridge in Delaware.

The date highlighted on Delaware’s flag signifies the date that Delaware first ratified the constitution, thus becoming the first official state in the US.

What starry state could this be?

NASS The stars represent some things you might be familiar with.

Hint: This state was purchased from Russia in 1867.

The answer is Alaska.

Andrea Tombolato/Shutterstock Alaska has some incredible wildlife.

The stars highlighted in Alaska’s flag on the left represent the seven stars of the constellation the Big Dipper and the star on the right represents the North Star’s guiding light.

This flag’s design has actually been changed a few times over the years.

NASS This isn’t the first version of this state’s flag.

Hint: This state has the same name as a country located at an intersection of Europe and Asia.

The design you saw is the most current version of Georgia’s state flag.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock There’s a lot to explore in Georgia.

Earlier versions of the state’s flag was a large version of the symbol of the Confederacy. Many have called the symbol hateful and associated with white supremacy.

Per Associated Press, “The Confederate battle flag had been added to Georgia’s state flag in 1956 as a rebuke of the growing civil rights movement.” As part of the movement, people fought for black individuals to have equal rights under US law.

In 2001, largely because of the work of civil-rights activists and a statewide vote, the flag was redesigned and it featured the Confederate symbol less prominently.

The design changed once again to eliminate the controversial symbol and Georgia’s current flag was adopted in 2003.

This flag has a simple design.

NASS The tree is important.

Hint: This state is known for its shoreline and beaches, such as Myrtle Beach.

That is the flag of South Carolina.

Shutterstock South Carolina has stunning streets and beaches.

South Carolina’s flag features a sabal palmetto, which is the state’s official tree.

Where could this colourful flag be from?

NASS The flag has a star.

Hint: This Southwestern state contains some impressive canyons.

That flag belongs to Arizona.

Johnny Adolphson/Shutterstock Arizona experiences some hot weather.

Arizona is home to the Grand Canyon, one of the famous natural wonders of the world.

Where could this uniquely shaped flag come from?

NASS It’s the only state flag that’s not rectangular.

Hint: The “letter” you see on the flag is relevant.

The flag belongs to Ohio.

Kenneth Sponsler/Shutterstock Ohio looks impressive at night.

Ohio is the only state with a non-rectangular flag.

This special design is referred to as a “swallowtail flag.” The name comes from how the flag’s cut-outs seem to represent the forked tail that swallow species of birds often have.

This flag has birds on it.

NASS There’s even a nest.

Hint: This flag depicts the state’s official bird, the brown pelican.

The flag is Louisiana’s.

Mallory Fandal / Shutterstock The state is home to New Orleans.

Louisiana is oftentimes nicknamed “The Pelican State” and it is also home to some of the most grandiose and exciting Mardi Gras festivities in the world.

This state flag has multiple Latin phrases on it.

NASS The colour of the flag is important — think ‘water.’

Hint: This state is nicknamed “The Great Lakes” state because it’s the only state that touches four out of the five Great Lakes.

That flag belongs to Michigan.

Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock Michigan has some impressive scenery.

The flag features multiple Latin phrases with different meanings. “E Pluribus Unum” roughly translates to “Out of many one.” It was once the national motto for the US.

“Tuebor” roughly translates to “I will defend” – which could allude to shield on the flag. Per Michigan’s official website, this phrase refers to the state’s frontier position on the edge of the US.

Michigan’s state motto “Si Quaeris Peninsulam Amoenam circumspice” roughly translates to, “If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you.” It’s believed to refer to the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, one of the two major landmasses in the state.

This state’s motto, “Hope,” is written on the flag.

NASS The anchor is important.

Hint: The official tree of this state is the Red Maple.

That is Rhode Island’s state flag.

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images Rhode Island has some stunning views.

Rhode Island is known as “The Ocean State” since it contains so many bays and inlets and has direct access to the Atlantic Ocean.

Where does this red, white, and blue flag come from?

NASS It has three stars.

Hint: This state contains the city that is the capital of country music in the US.

Yep, that is the state flag of Tennessee.

RichardBarrow/Shutterstock Tennessee has lots of wildlife.

The state’s capital, Nashville, is known for country music. It contains famed music venues including the Grand Ole Opry and museums like the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Per the Encyclopaedia Britannica, the three stars on Tennessee’s flag are said to represent the different parts of the state – the lowlands, central plateaus, and the Appalachian area.

Which state has this flag?

NASS It’s got animals in the centre.

Hint: This state’s unofficial nickname is the “Show-Me State.” Although the origin is widely debated, many believe the name alludes to how the state’s residents are not gullible.

It’s Missouri!

turtix/Shutterstock Missouri has some beautiful parks.

Missouri’s state flag utilises the nation’s official colours of red, white, and blue, and also highlights the state coat of arms. The coat of arms features two grizzly bears that symbolise strength and courage.

For almost a century after it achieved statehood, this state did not have an official flag. Missouri officially got a flag in 1913 though it became a state in 1821.

This state flag features two female figures.

NASS This flag’s colouring stands out.

Hint: This state is known as “The Garden State,” which is considered to be a reference to its agricultural traditions.

That flag belongs to New Jersey.

iStock New Jersey has some beaches.

Per State Symbols USA, the two women on New Jersey’s flag are goddesses that symbolise the state’s motto “Liberty and Prosperity.” The horse on the flag likely represents New Jersey’s official state animal.

