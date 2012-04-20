US State Department: Bo Xilai's Son Is At Harvard, Not In Custody

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

Bo Guagua, son of former Chongquing party chief Bo Xilai is not in custody as has been previously reported Xinhua, according to the U.S. State Department.He is believed to be at school at Harvard.



At today’s press briefing Mark Toner, deputy spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said:

“We’ve had inquiries about his son. As far as we know, there’s nothing to those reports. I can recommend you contact local authorities, but as far as we know, there’s nothing to those reports. He remains at school at Harvard.”

Reports from Xinhua, China’s state press agency had previously said that Bo Guagua and his mother Gu Kailai had been taken into custody over their alleged involvement in the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood.

