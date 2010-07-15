U.S. State CDS Tightening After Rough Month Of June

CDS prices on U.S. state sovereign debt is decreasing at the moment, but serious concerns remain about some states.



Illinois, California, and New York still have extremely high CDS prices, due to concerns about the state of their fiscal positions. Illinois has just passed Iceland on the list of highest sovereign default risks.

From CMA Datavision:

Check out the 18 states facing the most brutal austerity cuts >

