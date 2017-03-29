A US fashion company is making women's shoes from recycled water bottles

Rothy’s, a US fashion startup, are making women’s shoes out of recycled plastic bottles.
The shoes are made completely from recycled materials and can be put together in just 6 minutes by a 3D knitting machine.
They are machine washable and prices start at around £100.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
