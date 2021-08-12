US sending 3,000 troops to help begin embassy evacuation in Kabul as Taliban rapidly advances

Taliban fighters have been seizing territory across Afghanistan. Allauddin Khan/AP

The US embassy in Kabul is reportedly considering relocating employees to the airport.

The embassy is set to be evacuated as the Taliban makes rapid gains.

The US will temporarily send in 3,000 additional troops to help with the process.

The US is taking steps to pull personnel from the US embassy in Kabul, the State Department confirmed on Thursday, and additional troops will be sent in to assist with the process.

“We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. “In order to facilitate this reduction, the Department of Defense will temporarily deploy additional personnel to Hamid Karzai Int’l Airport.”

“We expect to draw down to a core diplomatic presence in Afghanistan in the coming weeks,” Price said.

The Pentagon on Thursday said that roughly 3,000 additional troops will be sent to the Kabul airport. These troops will be in addition to the 650 military personnel already in the area.

The troops “will be there to facilitate this safe and orderly reduction” of civilian State Department personnel, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said, portraying the move as “a prudent thing to do given the deteriorating security situation in and around Kabul.”

In addition to those troops, which will involve two Marine infantry battalions and one Army infantry battalion, the Department of Defense is also sending a brigade combat team, a force of around 3,500 troops, to Kuwait should more security be required.

And there will also be another 1,000 military personnel in Qatar to assist with the processing of special immigrant visas.

The US is not the only country taking such action. The British Ministry of Defense announced Thursday that “in light of the increasing violence and rapidly deteriorating security environment in the country,” it will be sending in roughly 600 additional troops to “provide support to British nationals leaving the country.”

The Biden administration is considering moving the embassy to the airport, CNN reported.

“There’s obviously a dramatically different tempo to the discussions currently under way. But there are a lot of different equities that need to be weighed right now,” a US official told CNN.

A “significant” number of employees will be relocated from the Kabul embassy, three US officials told Reuters.

Price on Thursday denied that pulling and relocating some staff from the embassy amounts to an evacuation.

“This is not abandonment. This is not an evacuation. This is not a wholesale withdrawal,” Price said, emphasizing that the embassy “remains open” and “we plan to continue our diplomatic work in Afghanistan.”

The move to evacuate the embassy comes as the Taliban makes rapid gains across Afghanistan in the wake of the withdrawal of US troops, taking over an 11th provincial capital on Thursday – putting it in control of roughly two-thirds of the country.

The US embassy in Kabul has urged Americans in Afghanistan who aren’t employed by the US government to leave the country immediately as the situation becomes increasingly bleak.

Lynne O’Donnell, a Kabul-based journalist for Foreign Policy, told NPR that Afghan capital feels like “a city under siege in a besieged country.” O’Donnell said the situation on the ground is “brutal” and “horrific,” with bodies being mutilated on the battlefield, among other atrocities.

“We’re hearing additional reports of #Taliban executions of surrendering Afghan troops. Deeply disturbing & could constitute war crimes,” the US embassy in Kabul tweeted on Wednesday.

The US military now assesses that Kabul could fall in 90 days, a US official told the Washington Post on Tuesday. There are some reports that have suggested it could happen sooner than that as the Taliban advances faster than expected.

President Joe Biden earlier this week said he does not “regret” pulling troops out of the country and moving to end the longest war in US history.

“Look, we spent over a trillion dollars over 20 years. We trained and equipped with modern equipment over 300,000 Afghan forces,” Biden said on Tuesday. “And Afghan leaders have to come together. We lost thousands – lost to death and injury – thousands of American personnel. They’ve got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation.”