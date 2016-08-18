US sprinters erupt in joy when they realise they swept a race for all 3 medals

A great celebration took place Wednesday night after U.S. women sprinters swept the 100-meter hurdles.

Brianna Rollins took first by a decent margin, but second and third place came down to a photo finish.

After a moment of review, it was revealed that fellow US sprinters Nia Ali and Kristi Castlin took silver and bronze, respectively.

Afterward, they all erupted into pure joy at sweeping the event, first jumping up and down, then hugging together.

Three medals, one nation.

