US sprinters erupt in joy when they realise they swept a race for all 3 medals

Scott Davis

A great celebration took place Wednesday night after U.S. women sprinters swept the 100-meter hurdles.

Brianna Rollins took first by a decent margin, but second and third place came down to a photo finish.

After a moment of review, it was revealed that fellow US sprinters Nia Ali and Kristi Castlin took silver and bronze, respectively.

Us 100m sprinters 1NBC

Afterward, they all erupted into pure joy at sweeping the event, first jumping up and down, then hugging together.

Us womens 100m sprinter 2NBC

Three medals, one nation.

Us 100m sprinters 3NBC

