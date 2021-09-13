The Pentagon spent $14 trillion after 9/11. Up to half of it went to for-profit defense contractors.

Former Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby speaks at press conference at the Pentagon Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Image

The US military has spent $US14 ($AU19) trillion since the terrorist attacks on 9/11, with nearly $US7 ($AU10) trillion of that total going to for-profit defense contractors, according to a new study from Brown University’s Watson Institute for International & Public Affairs.

The American government massively ramped up defense spending following the attacks on the World Trade Center buildings to support the “Global War on Terror” – including the invasion of Afghanistan -started by former President George W. Bush. The Brown University study found that the Pentagon’s budget grew more than 10% in the first year after 9/11 occurred.

President Joe Biden withdrew US forces from Afghanistan in August, ending America’s 20-year occupation in the country that began as a direct result of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said after the Taliban quickly took over the country. “I am the president of the United States of America. The buck stops with me.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.