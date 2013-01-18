CHART OF THE DAY: Americans Will Continue To Spend More On Drugs Than The Rest Of The World In 2016

In 2016, the average American will still be spending way more money on pharmaceuticals than the rest of the world. They’ll be spending three times as much as the average European. This is according to a 2012 study from IMS Health.



Not accounting for inflation*, the average American will spend $892 on drugs, versus the $375 the average European** is expected to spend, according to a report from IMS.

Indians will likely spend the least, at $33 per person.

Here’s a chart from IMS that shows what spending per person in different countries will look like in 2016:

*Real spending in 2005$ at variable exchange rates, adjusted for purchasing power parity.

**France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece

