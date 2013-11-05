The US Experiments With 'Iron Man' Suits For Special Ops Forces

Killer robots are terrifying. So are Navy SEALS.

So it was only a matter of time before the highest ranking Navy SEAL in the land, four-star Adm. Bill McRaven, head of U.S. Special Operations Command, came up with the idea to give Navy SEALS killer robot suits.

This is not a joke. Lock your doors, terrorists.

According to a report from Larry Shaughnessy on CNN’s defence blog, McRaven has directed research that would enable Special Operations forces to rock the robot suits, affectionately called the Iron Man suits, on the battlefield.

It’s called the Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit, and the military made this ridiculous and overly-dramatic video to show you the future of U.S. special operations missions, which apparently consist of running through doors and standing there while the enemy’s bullets just bounce off.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

See CNN’s more serious report on it here:

