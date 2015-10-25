Video appears to show the joint US raid against ISIS in Iraq that killed an American soldier

Screencap/NBC News This screenshot from helmet camera footage of a US Special Forces raid shows troops navigating a building where hostages were being held.

Newly obtained video appears to show the joint US-Kurdish raid of an alleged ISIS stronghold in northern Iraq that killed one US service member.

Army Master Sergeant Joshua Wheeler was the first American to die in ground combat with ISIS, and the first American service member to die in Iraq since the war there ended in 2011.

Screencap/Rudaw This screenshot from helmet camera footage of a US Special Forces raid shows troops navigating a building where hostages were being held.

Two videos of the raid have emerged. One was obtained by NBC News from the news website, Arab24, which claims to have received the footage from Kurdish military officials.

Another video, which appears to show the same raid, was reported by The Washington Post and obtained from the Kurdish news site, Rudaw.

Heavy gunfire can be heard in both videos as alleged hostages who were wearing bloodied prison attire hurry to safety. The helmet camera video shows troops moving swiftly through the building.

Troops conducted the raid in a prison near Hawijah, Iraq, US officials said on Thursday. Reuters cited a statement from the Pentagon which said the hostages held there faced imminent mass execution.

The raid was a joint effort by US Delta Forces and the Kurdish Peshmurga special forces, NBC News and The Post reported. An ISIS flag can be seen in the video, which plays out in its entirety from inside the building.

ISIS has been the target of US-led airstrikes in both Iraq and Syria for more than a year.

Business Insider’s military reporter Jeremy Bender wrote that Master Sergeant Wheeler’s killing brings the death toll among the anti-ISIS coalition to three.

A Canadian soldier was killed in friendly fire in March, and ISIS executed Jordanian pilot, Moaz al-Kasasbeh, in January.

You can see the dramatic footage of the raid below.

