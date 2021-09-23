The US special envoy for Haiti abruptly resigned, slamming the ‘inhumane’ US treatment of Haitian refugees

US Border Patrol agents on horseback try to stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment in Rio Grande, Texas. PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images

The US special envoy for Haiti resigned on Wednesday over the US treatment of Haitian refugees.

He said he “will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision” to deport them.

The Biden administration is currently deporting thousands of Haitian refugees.

The US special envoy for Haiti resigned on Wednesday, citing what he called the “inhumane” way the US treated Haitian refugees.

Ambassador Daniel Foote wrote to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying he “will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life.”

The letter was shared by the PBS anchor Yamiche Alcindor, who said it was “confirmed by multiple sources inside both the governments of Haiti and the US.”

The Biden administration is currently deporting thousands of Haitian migrants. The Associated Press reported that flights to Haiti started expelling thousands of migrants on Sunday, and the process is ongoing.

The administration is facing backlash for the treatment of Haitian migrants on the US-Mexico border, with photos showing Border Patrol agents on horseback carrying whips while charging toward migrants.

Foote said: “Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my recommendations have been ignored and dismissed.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.