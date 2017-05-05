The US and South Korean navies just put on a massive show of force amid North Korean nuclear tensions

US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornets from the USS Carl Vinson’s Carrier Air Wing fly over the carrier strike group flanked by two South Korean destroyers on May, 3, 2017.

Peak tensions between the US, North Korea, and its neighbours have brought on a weighty response from the US and South Korean navies.

Despite initial confusion about when the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier would show up off the coast of the Korean peninsula, the carrier strike group has finally arrived in all its glory.

Joined by the Republic of Korea’s very capable Sejong the Great and Yang Manchun destroyers, the USS Wayne E. Meyer, USS Michael Murphy, USS Stetham destroyers, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain flank the Vinson as F-18 Super Hornets fly overhead in a massive show of force.

Together, the South Korean and US ships represent some of the most potent missile defences ever put to sea.





