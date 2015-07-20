A US solider wrote the ultimate Facebook post shutting down everyone who says Caitlyn Jenner isn't a hero

A US solider has something to say to anyone who believes Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t enough of a hero to win the Arthur Ashe Courage Award she accepted earlier this month at the ESPN ESPYs.

Some people didn’t believe Jenner was worthy of the award. Immediately after it was announced she would accept the AACA, rumours circled the internet about an Army vet named Noah Galloway, who lost parts of his left arm and leg in an explosion while on active duty in Iraq, and who was allegedly bumped to being Jenner’s “runner up.”

Though ESPN told Business Insider the rumour was baseless, it didn’t stop people from continuing to complain about Jenner, using a common trope of “Caitlyn Jenner is a hero? What about (INSERT MILITARY VET HERE).”

Joey Vicente, a 23-year-old behavioural health specialist in the Army, is over it.

Here’s what Vicente had to say in a Facebook post we first saw circulating on Twitter.

“Get over yourself,” he writes. “You are on the wrong side of history … you will one day have to answer to your hate.”

Vicente told BuzzFeed’s Stephanie McNeal he wrote the post because “he wants people to realise they need to be more respectful on social media.” Lots of people have been commenting on Vicente’s Facebook post, thanking him for his words.

