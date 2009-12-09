U.S. Solar Market Will Double By 2011, Creating 50,000 Jobs

U.S. demand for PV projects is expected to continue climbing rapidly through 2012, thanks to declining system prices, stimulus dollars, and new incentives from regulators.



capitalising on the opportunity is where it gets tricky.

GTMResearch.com: As the recession retreats, the U.S. is poised to become the largest global demand centre for PV.

However, the U.S. does not offer a singular demand market for PV. Rather, it is an amalgamation of 50 states, each of which has a unique set of incentives, regulations, electricity prices and political processes.

