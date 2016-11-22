US Soccer will reportedly hire former coach Bruce Arena to replace Jürgen Klinsmann

On Monday, U.S. Soccer announced that Jürgen Klinsmann has been fired as head coach and technical director of the U.S. Men’s National Team. Now speculation has turned to who will be the next coach and it sounds like it will be a familiar name.

According to Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrate, U.S. Soccer will re-hire former coach Bruce Arena, who coached the United States in both the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

An announcement could come as early as Tuesday.

Klinsmann fired. Source: Bruce Arena set to take over. Could be announced as soon as tomorrow.

— Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2016

We will have more on this shortly.

