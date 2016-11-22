US Soccer will reportedly hire former coach Bruce Arena to replace Jürgen Klinsmann

Cork Gaines
Bruce ArenaVictor Decolongon/Getty Images

On Monday, U.S. Soccer announced that Jürgen Klinsmann has been fired as head coach and technical director of the U.S. Men’s National Team. Now speculation has turned to who will be the next coach and it sounds like it will be a familiar name.

According to Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrate, U.S. Soccer will re-hire former coach Bruce Arena, who coached the United States in both the 2002 and 2006 World Cups. 

An announcement could come as early as Tuesday.

 

We will have more on this shortly.

