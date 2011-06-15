U.S. Soccer Manages To Advance To The Gold Cup Quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jozy Altidore scored in the ninth minute off an assist from Michael Bradley, and the United States hung on to beat Guadeloupe 1-0 on Tuesday night to reach the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup.



The U.S. finished second in Group C with six points, and will face Group B winner Jamaica in the quarterfinals in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

The second-place finish broke a string of 10 straight first-place finishes in group play.

The United States needed only a draw to advance after Panama and Canada drew 1-1 in Tuesday night’s early game. Altidore made that a moot point with his go-ahead drive from 25 yards, his second goal of the tournament.

