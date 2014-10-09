US Soccer's Landon Donovan Tribute Video Is Fantastic

U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan will play his final international game on Friday night in Hartford.

His final year with the national team was tainted by his controversial exclusion from the 2014 World Cup team by Jurgen Klinsmann, but Friday should be an unconditional celebration of the best American soccer player ever.

U.S. Soccer made a six-minute tribute video to Donovan. It’s legitimately good. There’s a whole bunch of footage from his days as a bleached-blonde phenom to his breakout performance at the 2002 World Cup to his famous last-second goal to beat Algeria in 2010.

“I think one of the hardest things to do is to score a goal in a soccer game,” he says in the video. “For everything to come together in that way is beautiful. It’s really — it’s a work of art.”

Awesome:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

