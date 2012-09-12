The US Soccer Team Avoided Utter Disaster In World Cup Qualifying Thanks To This Free Kick Goal

The US men’s national team went into last night’s World Cup qualifier against Jamaica in dire straits.



They sat in third place in their group with three games left (only the top two teams move on), and were coming off an embarrassing 2-1 defeat in Kingston just three days earlier.

If they lost, there was a strong possibility that they wouldn’t qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

After dominating without scoring in the first half, the US got the break they needed in the 53th minute, when Herculez Gomez bent in this free kick to grab a 1-0 lead.

The US held on, and are now back on track to qualifying if they take care of business against Antigua & Barbuda and Guatemala next month.

Without this, it could have been much different:

