U.S. Soccer Fires Men's National Team Coach Bob Bradley

U.S. Soccer has just announced that Men’s National Team coach Bob Bradley has been “relieved of his duties.”



Bradley has been the coach of the USMNT since 2007 and compiled a 43-25-12 record in international competition.

The team’s biggest accomplishments under Bradley included an upset of world No. 1 Spain in the 2009 Confederations Cup and a spot in the Round of 16 at the 2010 World Cup.

(We’re pretty sure he told Landon Donovan to do this.)

However, the team was upset by Ghana in the knockout stage and just last month blew a 2-0 lead against Mexico (while losing 4-2) in the Gold Cup final at Pasadena.

Those disappointments frustrated fans and officials who felt the U.S. was not progressing on the world stage.

The statement from U.S. soccer says, “During his time as the head coach of our Men’s National Team he led the team to a number of accomplishments, but we felt now was the right time for us to make a change.”

His son, Michael, has been a member of the national team since 2006.

