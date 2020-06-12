US Soccer apologised to its Black players for not using its platform 'as effectively as we should have' before lifting its ban on kneeling during the national anthem

AP Photo/John Bazemore The policy, which came after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in 2016, forced the USMNT and USWNT to ‘stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems.’

US Soccer lifted its ban on kneeling during the national anthem.

Policy 604-1, which was passed in February of 2017, required national team players to “stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented.”

In rescinding the policy, the governing body for the US Men’s and Women’s National Teams apologised to its Black players and admitted that “we have not used our platform as effectively as we should have.”

The statement comes after both the USWNT and USMNT players associations called on the federation to apologise and find ways to “support the message and movement that it tried to silence years ago.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

US Soccer has reversed course on its divisive ban on kneeling during the national anthem.

The governing body for the US Men’s and Women’s National Teams announced Wednesday that it had repealed a previous policy that disallowed players from protesting when “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played prior to kickoff. The federation’s board of governors voted on the matter on Tuesday after newly-minted USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone encouraged leadership to reconsider the group’s stance.

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter The USWNT protested US Soccer in response to its sexist legal arguments.

Policy 604-1 required all national team players to “stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented.” The legislation passed in February of 2017 in response to USWNT striker Megan Rapinoe kneeling in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick prior to a 2016 against Thailand’s national team. Kaepernick – who, at the time, played for the San Francisco 49ers – began the kneeling movement earlier that year in order to shine a light on police brutality and racial inequities in America.

Beyond rescinding its stance on the silent protests, US Soccer on Wednesday apologised to its Black players and admitted that “we have not used our platform as effectively as we should have.”

Getty Images/Molly Darlington USWNT striker Megan Rapinoe.

“It has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter,” the federation’s statement read. “We have not done enough to listen – especially to our players – to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country.”

“We apologise to our players – especially our Black players – staff, fans, and all who support eradicating racism,” USSF added.

The U.S. Soccer Board of Directors voted yesterday to repeal Policy 604-1, which required our players to stand during the national anthem. Black Lives Matter.

We can do more and we will. pic.twitter.com/wtyfkVZmsB — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) June 11, 2020

US Soccer’s move to reverse course on the kneeling ban came after both the USMNT and USWNT players associations called on the federation to reexamine its stance on the social justice initiative.

On Monday, the USWNT players released a statement in which they challenged USSF to “lay out its plans on how it will now support the message and movement that it tried to silence years ago.”

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse USWNT’s Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

“Until USSF does so, the mere existence of the policy will continue to perpetuate the misconceptions and fear that clouded the true meaning and significance of Colin Kaepernick, Megan Rapinoe, and other athletes taking a knee – that Black people in America have not been and continue to not be afforded the same liberties and freedoms as white people and that police brutality and systemic racism exist in this country,” the players added.

That same day, a lawyer for the USMNT’s union urged the federation “to acknowledge they were wrong to issue [the ban], to apologise for it, and rescind it.” Interestingly, the men’s side claimed they “were not concerned” with the ban because “the policy was never negotiated with our Players Association [so] it did not apply to the US Men’s National Team players.”

And here’s the statement from a lawyer for the men’s national team union, which also condemned the policy and demanded an apology from US Soccer: pic.twitter.com/YimuzOACWR — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) June 9, 2020

Effective immediately, players from both national teams will be free to engage in silent protests without fear of retribution from US Soccer. Still, some other entities are not as progressive on the issue. Even in light of George Floyd’s death and recent strides made by the Black Lives Matter movement, the International Olympic Committee continues to stand by its ban of any such demonstrations on the podium. Team USA, meanwhile, has shifted its stance to allow its athletes the space to exercise their right to protest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.