US smashes single-day record for new coronavirus cases, with spikes in every swing state

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images A health worker walks near a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Centre, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, July 24, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.

A record 88,452 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the United States on Thursday, according to The Covid Tracking Project.

For the second day in a row, over 1,000 people also died from the coronavirus.

The increase in new cases has been accompanied by a spike in hospitalizations, with more than 46,000 people requiring treatment for COVID-19.

At least 227,000 people have now died from the coronavirus in the US.

More Americans than ever tested positive for COVID-19 this week, with nearly 90,000 new cases reported on Thursday, a single-day record. The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus is also at its highest in months, just days after President Donald Trump insisted the US was “rounding the corner” in its fight against the pandemic.

For the second time this week, over 1,000 people were also reported dead from COVID-19, according to The Covid Tracking Project, a spike that â€” along with the 88,452 cases announced Thursday, and more than 46,000 current hospitalizations â€” indicates the pandemic has not been controlled and that the rise in new cases is not merely the product of more testing.

Indeed, the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus is now at a seven-day average of 6.3%, up from 4.5% a month ago.

As of October 25, #COVID19 cases continue to increase nationwide. Average daily cases in the previous 7-days increased 26% from the previous 7 days. Help slow the spread: Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay 6 feet apart. Learn more: https://t.co/1nMYQAjpSq pic.twitter.com/N3pkiBlCkj — CDC (@CDCgov) October 28, 2020

The problem is even worse in the battleground states that will decide the 2020 election, according to The Washington Post.

“In the 13 states deemed competitive by the Cook Political Report, the weekly average of new cases reported daily has jumped 45% over the past two weeks,” The Post reported. Three states â€” Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan â€” have seen a more than 53% increase.

“We are not going to control the pandemic,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN on Sunday. “We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics, and other mitigation areas.”

At least 227,000 people have now died from COVID-19 in the US, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

