U.S. Smartphone Penetration Growth Ticks Up, But Shows Signs Of Exhaustion

U.S. smartphone penetration growth slowed in the second quarter.

There were 32 million more U.S. smartphone users in the second quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

That was not enough to maintain the pace of penetration growth, which had gone from 28 million year-over-year net adds in the fourth quarter of 2012 to 31 million in the first quarter of 2013.

It’s also a significant deceleration compared to the peak of 35 million year-over-year net adds in the fourth quarter of 2011.

U.S. smartphone penetration reached 59% in June, according to comScore. That’s only a small gain from the end of March, where penetration was at roughly 58%.

It’s another clear sign of market saturation. In particular, U.S. wireless carriers are feeling the brunt of this slowed growth. They only added 139,000 new connections last quarter, which is the slowest quarterly subscriber growth ever for carriers.

