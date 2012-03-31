U.S. Smartphone Penetration Hits 50 per cent

Another major milestone for American smartphone adoption has been reached. According to a new report from Nielsen, just under half of American mobile subscribers (49.7 per cent) are smartphone users. One year ago, smartphone penetration stood at 36 per cent.



It isn’t surprising—Pew recently found that smartphone owners now outnumber feature phone users in the U.S.—but it is a significant threshold nonetheless. However, while smartphone penetration has been accelerating in developed mobile markets, we are only at the tip of the iceberg globally. Current estimates of global smartphone penetration range usually range from 10 to 15 per cent. In other words, the opportunity that lies ahead is still huge.

Photo: Nielsen

