Don't Look Now, But Small Business Is On The Brink Of Something Big

U.S. small businesses are finally showing signs of a robust economy, as both employment and confidence surges, according to Societe Generale economist Aneta Markowska.



There’s two reasons behind this rebound. One, that consumer spending has returned, and thus businesses are more confident about future demand. And two, that the mid-term election result have convinced the public that there will be less government interference in business over the next two years.

The result is a rise in confidence that suggests small businesses are finally catching up to the manufacturing and larger services portions of the economy.

Watch for that NFIB small business confidence survey to rocket today, according to SocGen:

Photo: Societe Generale

And, according to Markowska, the ADP report showed, “small business’ hiring literally exploding in the last two months.” It is likely to be carried over into today’s NFIB small business index.

More on that job growth, from Societe Generale:

Photo: Societe Generale

