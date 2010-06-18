10 Things You Need To Know Before The U.S. Vs. Slovenia World Cup Match

The U.S. men’s national soccer team plays Slovenia today in the second match of their World Cup tournament.
In their last outing, the U.S. “won” over England, tying them 1-1.
USA - Tim Howard - Goalkeeper
Sustained a chest injury in the opener which may limit his mobility in the Slovenian match, but is unlikely to keep him out of the lineup.
Clint Dempsey: The attack minded midfielder scored in the first game against England on what was deemed a weak goal against England's Robert Green.
Dempsey will need to continue that trend if the U.S. are to defeat the conservative, defensive minded Slovenians.
Robert Koren: The Slovenian captain was their goalscorer in their first game against Algeria. It's his incessant energy that makes his side tick, and he will be needed at a similar level if Slovenia are to have any success against the U.S.
Bradley's side were successful in match one against England, partially because he mixed up his side's tactics moving to stifle the English attack.
In this game the U.S. will be viewed as the attacker, and will have more ball possesion. Whether his side can prosper as well in attack as in defence remains to be seen.
Kek was triumphant in game one through the same thing that got his team to this point: stifling defence and a tremendous work rate.
Defeating the U.S. would not be on par with his victory over Russia, but it would still be significant and nearly guarantee his side to advance.
'Lando' was silent in game one against the English, though his work rate and pace down the wing kept the English fullbacks in check.
He will need to add his explosive offensive abilities to the side if they intend to breakdown the Slovenian defence.
Right Now, Slovenia lead group C on 3 points, with the U.S. and England tied right behind with 1. A U.S. win would put them ahead of Slovenia and likely tied with England at the top of the group. A tie would force a tight final day of matches.
