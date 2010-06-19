The U.S. Got Robbed!

The U.S. went down 2-0 to Slovenia in their World Cup qualifier today before mounting a comeback starting with Landon Donovan‘s second half stunner (amazing photo from MLS Insider). Then the U.S. scored a brilliant second, this time by coach’s son Michael Bradley.



But late on, when the U.S. had a chance to win, the ref blew the call keeping the game tied 2-2.

The ref claimed there was a foul in the box by the United States. Replays show there was a foul — actually there were 3 — all committed against the U.S. by Slovenia. The refs should have awarded a penalty kick or played advantage and just allowed the goal.

Check out the play here:



