U.S. Ski Team Wants Its Gold

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association filed a lawsuit against Action Sports last week, accusing the company of failing to cough up $175,000 and 30% of the site’s advertising revenue for using footage of U.S. snowboarders and the USSA logo on its website go211.com.



The USSA alleges breach of contract, unjust enrichment and trademark infringement.

Action Sports President Sean Aruda told The Salt Lake Tribune that the company “obviously ha[s] a much different view of the facts … This is just a business disagreement they chose to escalate.”

At least the company didn’t post the Scotty Lago bronze medal BJ pics.

