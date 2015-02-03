Here's why it feels like everyone in the US is single

Half of US adults are single.

In his latest monthly chart book, Deutsche Bank economist Torsten Sløk includes the following chart, which shows that not only are half of US adults singe, but this is a trend that has been tearing higher since the ’70s.

Said another way, there is a huge bull market in single people in the US. (h/t @TheStalwart)

On Monday, Business Insider’s Andy Kiersz took a look at eight reasons to be bullish on the US housing market. Among these were the huge number of 20-something adults in the US and improving consumer sentiment.

You can add to the list the number of US adults that are looking for someone else with whom they can form a household.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.

