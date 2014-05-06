Here's A Reminder Why People Are So Bullish About American Shale [MAP]

Thanks to the Great American Shale Boom, U.S. oil production hit a 25-year high in December and is expected to continue its roll.

In 2011, the Energy Information Administration estimated that there are 827 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable shale gas reserves in the U.S.

Despite concerns surrounding hydraulic fracking — primarily regarding tainted drinking water — the bullish case for the boom begins with this map of North American shale deposits (published by reddit user hitchinvertigo):

