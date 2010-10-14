U.S. Senators Try To Fix NFL labour Problems

Senators Lindsey Graham and George LeMieux have each, independently of each other, penned strongly worded letters to the NFL and the Players’ Association urging them to settle their differences as quickly as possible and avoid a lockout next year. CNBC got copies of the letters today.



LeMieux, who represents three professional football teams in his home state of Florida, emphasises the fact that thousands of people will find themselves without jobs should the league shut down. It’s not just team employees, but there are also hundreds of business that rely on football for their income every fall

Graham, who has no pro teams in South Carolina, simply wants lobbyists from both sides to leave him alone.

“Both your organisations have been canvassing Capitol Hill seeking support for your position should there be a labour dispute next spring,” Graham wrote. “I encourage you in the strongest possible terms to settle your dispute without congressional involvement.”

Can’t you see the man’s got better thing to do?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.