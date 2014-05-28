U.S. Senate Candidate Goes To War With Internet Trolls

U.S. Senate candidate Annette Bosworth held an unusual press conference Tuesday where she passionately condemned “offensive” and “hurtful” things written about her in the comments sections of internet news stories and blogs.

Bosworth conducted her event against a graffiti-like backdrop she described as an “artistic representation” of the names she’s been called.

“Good morning and welcome to the state of the political discourse of 2014. What you see around you are the words which have been written about me on blogs, on the internet throughout this campaign. These words are things we teach our children never to say,” Bosworth said as she fought back tears, according to video posted on the Argus Leader’s website.

“Especially if you have roots in the Midwest, they are hateful, they are hurtful, and no person should have to endure it,” she declared.

Bosworth, a Republican running in South Dakota, alleged the name-calling, which she said included the word “bitch,” of being designed to oppose strong conservative female politicians.

“This is the filth that has been written about me in this election. This exhibit shows South Dakota what happens when women who dare to challenge the status quo, the establishment powers, run for a public office,” she said referencing her graffiti wall. “If it feels oppressive or offensive and overwhelming, then the artists have done their job. Because I asked them: Go to the internet. Google me and pick a name. Spell it just as it’s spelled on the internet and represent that.”

Bosworth further connected the rhetoric to the “liberals that have the cornerstone on the media.”

“South Dakota this is your community too. The Democrats talk about a ‘war on women.’ But much of what you see here is written by the supposedly tolerant liberals. Their message is clear: Conservative women are fair game. If you are a female and a Republican, anything goes. Look at these signs. Look at the messages sent by our country. We have a problem,” she said.

Bosworth is facing off against Republican former Gov. Mike Rounds and others vying to replace retiring Democrat Tim Johnson.

Watch Bosworth’s full press conference below, via the Argus Leader:

