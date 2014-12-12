The US Secretly Funded A Hip Hop Artist To Overthrow The Cuban Government

A Cuban music producer named Rajko Bozic was hired with funding from the U.S. government to reach out to rap group Los Aldeanos.

The government believed that the influence of the group could help Cuban youth “break the information blockade” set in place by the country’s government.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Video courtesy of the Associated Press.

