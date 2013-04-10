US Official Says North Korea Could Launch Missile Soon

Officials close to the Obama administration are saying that a North Korean missile launch is likely to happen soon.



Barbara Starr of CNN reports that “the most recent intelligence showing it is likely Pyongyang has completed launch preparations,” likely referring to the flurry of missile movements reported on in the last two weeks.

From CNN:

The administration believes a test launch could happen without North Korea issuing a standard notice to commercial aviation and maritime shipping warning them to stay away from the missile’s path, according to the official, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the information.

He said the launch could be “imminent” but also cautioned the United States “simply doesn’t know.”

The New York Times’ David Sanger recently wrote about leaked White House plans in the case of a DPRK ballistic missile launch. The likely reactions from the U.S. and ROK range from watching the missile fly into the ocean, or shooting it down, depending on its trajectory and intended target.

Officials say the missile could be the Musudan or KN-08, two missiles about which America has little intelligence. Until recently it was thought the Musudan could be an inert prop.

Though previous warnings have come from studied analysts, this most recent comes from the U.S. administration. It’s possible the world will find out of Kim Jong-Un’s missiles are really just props.

