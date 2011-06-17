US "Satisfaction" Heading South (Again)

When we try to gauge President Obama’s prospects for re-election, we look at a bunch of different measurements; consumer confidence, unemployment, GDP, “right track/wrong direction,” disposable income, presidential job approval, presidential re-election score and, importantly, the Gallup “satisfaction” index.



Lately, President Obama can’t get no satisfaction. The Gallup index is heading south again. This is especially bad news for the president because it mirrors Gallup’s economic confidence index, which has dropped 10 percentage points in the last month.

All of these data point to, at best for the president, a very close race next November. If these indicators continue to decline (from the president’s point of view), he will almost certainly be a one-term president. No one can win re-election, regardless of their political skills, if 80% of the electorate are dissatisfied with where the country is headed.

