WHOA: US Sales For The Nintendo 3DS Have Hit 5 Million Units

A screenshot of all the available colours for Nintendo’s 3DS.

Photo: Screenshot

Nintendo has just announced that sales figures for its 3DS—a handheld entertainment system—has hit 5 million units in the US. They have sold over 151 million units worldwide.The system hit shelves in March 2011 and is being sold for $169.99.



This has been a great year for Nintendo: “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D” has sold over 1 million copies, “Super Mario 3D Land” has sold 2.1 million copies, and “Mario Kart 7” has sold a whopping 1.75 million units.

June alone saw 155,000 3DS units sold in America, along with 95,000 other Wii consols.

