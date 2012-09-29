U.S. Rookie Golfer Brandt Snedeker Really Wants To Beat The Europeans At The Ryder Cup

Photo: YouTube

United States golfer Brandt Snedeker has burst onto the scene this year, capturing the PGA Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup last weekend.Now, the 32-year-old is making his first appearance, along with three other rookies for the U.S., in the Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Chicago.



It’s clear that he’s taking this opportunity very seriously.

Here’s what Snedeker told the BBC during a press conference on Thursday:

“I’m very, very competitive. People don’t get that because I’m polite. But I’m going to try to beat their brains in as bad as I can.”

That’s the type of attitude you want to see from a member of the U.S. team that has taken home the Cup once in the last five events.

Snedeker is looking to earn the first points for the United States on Friday morning in a foursome with Jim Furyk against world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell of Europe.

Not only that, but he’s holding the other members of his team accountable.

“I have a fun time giving people a hard time, especially guys like Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods – some of the best guys in the world. I feel like sometimes they get a hall pass because they are who they are. I want to make sure they don’t get a hall pass and I don’t care.”

We commend him for his passion.

Snedeker and Furyk are all-square against McIlroy and McDowell through eight holes.

